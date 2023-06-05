Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathway Established for U.S. Military Families to Pursue Jobs Locally in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2]

    AL ZAHAR PALACE, BAHRAIN

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230611-N-EG592-1065 AL ZAHAR PALACE, Bahrain (June 11, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, meets with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister at Al-Zahar Palace in Bahrain, June 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7852869
    VIRIN: 230611-N-EG592-1065
    Resolution: 5738x3818
    Size: 923.71 KB
    Location: AL ZAHAR PALACE, BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Bahrain
    DoD
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Fleet & Family Support Center

