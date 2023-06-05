Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Hafer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2023) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Maria Espino, from Meridian, Miss., poses for a photo in a galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

