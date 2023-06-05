USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training

230610-N-ED646-3076

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2023) Sailors engage in a damage control training scenario on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command are conducting Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 23-1 from June 9-13 ashore and off the coast of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Virginia Capes for the purpose of further developing integrated Navy and Marine Corps capabilities, such as Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 22:07 Photo ID: 7852622 VIRIN: 230610-N-ED646-3076 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 979.28 KB Location: US