    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230610-N-ED646-3076
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2023) Sailors engage in a damage control training scenario on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command are conducting Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 23-1 from June 9-13 ashore and off the coast of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Virginia Capes for the purpose of further developing integrated Navy and Marine Corps capabilities, such as Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #FBP23-1

