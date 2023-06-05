2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Ellison swims as hard as possible June 10, 2023, during the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge. The Games are taking place at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, June 2-12. More than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command are competing in 11 adaptive sports including archery, track, field, swimming, rowing, shooting, powerlifting, cycling, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Hopper)

