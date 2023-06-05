Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge [Image 6 of 7]

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hopper 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Ellison swims as hard as possible June 10, 2023, during the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge. The Games are taking place at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, June 2-12. More than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command are competing in 11 adaptive sports including archery, track, field, swimming, rowing, shooting, powerlifting, cycling, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Hopper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 7852428
    VIRIN: 230610-A-HO080-1006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 865.95 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Anthony Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    TeamArmy
    ARCP
    WarriorGames23

