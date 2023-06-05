Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7]

    248th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle proudly displays its namesake on the gun tube during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle is named after two American service members: Pvt. Robert D. Booker, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for actions in World War II, and Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, who posthumously received the Distinguished Service Cross for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Their stories and actions articulate the Army’s need for the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, an infantry assault vehicle that will provide protection and lethality to destroy threats like the ones that took the lives of these two Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7852262
    VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0010
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Museum of the United States Army
    #ABD248
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony
    M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

