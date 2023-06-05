Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 5 of 7]

    248th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, unveils the new M10 Booker Combat Vehicle during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle will provide Infantry Brigade Combat Teams with mobile, protected direct-fire capability to apply lethal and sustained long-range fires to light armored vehicles, hardened enemy fortifications and dismounted personnel. The M10 will also allow Soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7852257
    VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0008
    Resolution: 5167x3445
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Museum of the United States Army
    #ABD248
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony
    M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

