Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, unveils the new M10 Booker Combat Vehicle during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle will provide Infantry Brigade Combat Teams with mobile, protected direct-fire capability to apply lethal and sustained long-range fires to light armored vehicles, hardened enemy fortifications and dismounted personnel. The M10 will also allow Soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7852257
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-AJ780-0008
|Resolution:
|5167x3445
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS
