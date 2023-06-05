230607-N-YV347-1061 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors handle line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 00:27 Photo ID: 7851386 VIRIN: 230607-N-YV347-1061 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 397.84 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill RAS with Rappahannock [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.