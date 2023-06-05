IDLC: High caliber Defenders in 2023

Airman Kevin Zettlemoyer, a member of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, fires blank rounds from his M249 light machine gun during an area security operations exercise at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio, May 19, 2023. The Integrated Defense Leadership Course, which is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at CJAG, was designed to provide Air Force Security Forces members with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

