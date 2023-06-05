Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDLC: High caliber Defenders in 2023 [Image 16 of 16]

    IDLC: High caliber Defenders in 2023

    CAMP JAMES A GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Kevin Zettlemoyer, a member of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, fires blank rounds from his M249 light machine gun during an area security operations exercise at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio, May 19, 2023. The Integrated Defense Leadership Course, which is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at CJAG, was designed to provide Air Force Security Forces members with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023
    Location: CAMP JAMES A GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US
    IDLC: High caliber Defenders in 2023
