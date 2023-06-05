Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Meier Visits ABHU [Image 11 of 11]

    Admiral Meier Visits ABHU

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2023)- Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), congratulates Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) following their completion of the second Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) University course of instruction on June 9. ABHU is a new course spearheaded by AIRLANT specifically designed for Sailors in the Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) rate. During the course, Sailors refresh their skills and acquire more knowledge through classroom and hands-on training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 7850210
    VIRIN: 230609-N-XO654-1125
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 848.61 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, Admiral Meier Visits ABHU [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Tatyana Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aviation Boatswain&rsquo;s Mate (Handling) University: Refreshing and Refining Skillsets for a Safer Flight Deck

    Training
    aviation
    CNAL
    ABHU

