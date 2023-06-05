Admiral Meier Visits ABHU

NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2023)- Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), congratulates Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) following their completion of the second Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) University course of instruction on June 9. ABHU is a new course spearheaded by AIRLANT specifically designed for Sailors in the Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) rate. During the course, Sailors refresh their skills and acquire more knowledge through classroom and hands-on training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman)

