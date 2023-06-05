Former top enlisted leader joins Reserve division in celebrating Army Birthday

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted an Army Ball June 8 at The Merion banquet hall in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Nearly 300 guests from all branches of service came from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and the surrounding area to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday. Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, 99th RD commanding general, hosted the event while retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston served as keynote speaker. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

