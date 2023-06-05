A Life at Sea: Cmdr. Peter Baars, Royal Netherlands Navy

PUTLOS, Germany (June 7, 2023) Royal Netherlands Navy Cmdr. Peter Baars poses for a photograph near the NATO Commander Task Group 162.40 command staff area at the Bundeswehr military training area in Putlos, Germany, during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Fink)

