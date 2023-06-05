Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Life at Sea: Cmdr. Peter Baars, Royal Netherlands Navy

    A Life at Sea: Cmdr. Peter Baars, Royal Netherlands Navy

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Fink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PUTLOS, Germany (June 7, 2023) Royal Netherlands Navy Cmdr. Peter Baars poses for a photograph near the NATO Commander Task Group 162.40 command staff area at the Bundeswehr military training area in Putlos, Germany, during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Fink)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7849259
    VIRIN: 230607-N-IU965-1019
    Resolution: 6512x4341
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Life at Sea: Cmdr. Peter Baars, Royal Netherlands Navy, by PO1 Matthew Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT