Command Master Chief Sharon Y. Kinloch was born and raised in Georgetown, South Carolina. She enlisted in the Navy at the Ft Jackson Military Entrance Processing Station and completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, in Orlando, FL.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:12 Photo ID: 7849256 VIRIN: 211014-N-HS670-926 Resolution: 2062x2578 Size: 3.13 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMDCM Sharon Y. Kinloch, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.