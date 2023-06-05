230602-N-MK109-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2023) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) rig a recovered buoy for transfer to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7847710
|VIRIN:
|230602-N-MK109-1007
|Resolution:
|6792x4533
|Size:
|919.49 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT