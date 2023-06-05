Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Replenishment at Sea with USNS Yukon [Image 1 of 6]

    Decatur Replenishment at Sea with USNS Yukon

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230603-N-SN516-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    This work, Decatur Replenishment at Sea with USNS Yukon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

