U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, escort simulated victims out of the building during an active shooter exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 2, 2023. The purpose of this full-scale active shooter exercise was to evaluate the standard operating procedures and execution of the response (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 18:58 Photo ID: 7847627 VIRIN: 230602-F-XR671-1290 Resolution: 3333x2220 Size: 1.09 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild conducts emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.