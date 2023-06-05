Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild conducts emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Fairchild conducts emergency response exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, escort simulated victims out of the building during an active shooter exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 2, 2023. The purpose of this full-scale active shooter exercise was to evaluate the standard operating procedures and execution of the response (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7847627
    VIRIN: 230602-F-XR671-1290
    Resolution: 3333x2220
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild conducts emergency response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    response
    exercise
    active shooter exercise
    emergency response exercise
    92nd SFS

