Newly pinned Air Force major accepts his duty with nose bop, paw salute

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, commanding general, congratulates U.S. Air Force Maj. McAfee, facility dog, upon his commissioning at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2023. McAfee is BAMC’s second official facility dog and the first to be commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

