    Newly pinned Air Force major accepts his duty with nose bop, paw salute [Image 1 of 2]

    Newly pinned Air Force major accepts his duty with nose bop, paw salute

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, commanding general, congratulates U.S. Air Force Maj. McAfee, facility dog, upon his commissioning at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2023. McAfee is BAMC’s second official facility dog and the first to be commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Therapy Dog
    dog
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Facility Dog

