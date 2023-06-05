ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 6, 2023)- Cmdr. Derek Fletcher, the repair officer for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses repairs of an air conditioning unit with Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jamie Norris, also assigned to the tender, June 6. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7844873 VIRIN: 230606-N-YU102-2024 Resolution: 5613x4009 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESl Sailors Assess AC Unit on Anderson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.