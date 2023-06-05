This graphic is designed to be used as the cover photo on a LinkedIn page in support of the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday. (U.S. Army graphic by Romer Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7844850 VIRIN: 230607-A-ZZ999-100 Resolution: 1128x191 Size: 0 B Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Social Media Graphics for U.S. Army's 248th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.