    Honor Guard Graduation [Image 4 of 9]

    Honor Guard Graduation

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Honor Guard, present the Puerto Rico national anthem during their graduation ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 7, 2023. Seven Airmen graduated after two weeks of training where they learned how to carry out ceremonial honors, in representation of the U.S. Air Force to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

