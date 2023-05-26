Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    401st AFSB Change of Command and Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7]

    401st AFSB Change of Command and Change of Responsibility

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, passes the colors to Col. Misti L. Frodyma, incoming 401st Army Field Support Brigade commander, charging the new commander with the same responsibility and authority during a change of command and change of responsibility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. The 401st AFSB bid farewell to the outgoing command team, Col. Thomas Boland and Command Sgt. Maj. Dejarius Jones, and welcome the incoming command team, Col. Misti Frodyma and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Superales. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

