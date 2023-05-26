MDSU, ROKN Demolition Demonstrations During SALVEX

230601-N-JC800-0052 CHINHAE, South Korea (June 1, 2023) - Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One and Republic of Korea Navy divers prepare for demolition charge demonstrations during a joint dive-and-salvage exercise at Chinhae Naval Base, June 1. Commander, Logistics Group/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization that provides support in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

