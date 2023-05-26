Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Bruce C. Heezen Pulls into Rota [Image 2 of 2]

    SPAIN

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, pulls into port at Rota, Spain, May 24.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 05:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Bruce C. Heezen Pulls into Rota [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MSC

