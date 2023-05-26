230601-N-SN516-1127 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Jordan Guy, from Pittsburgh, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 20:37 Photo ID: 7831286 VIRIN: 230601-N-SN516-1127 Resolution: 6632x4421 Size: 846.27 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Combat Information Center [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.