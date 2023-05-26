Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to ‘stryke’ and defend: VIP escort and Stryker joint training [Image 2 of 4]

    Ready to ‘stryke’ and defend: VIP escort and Stryker joint training

    SLOBOZIA, ROMANIA

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Bullgarian Military Police Service, usher a VIP into a Bulgarian MP SandCat during a training exercise between Bulgarian Armed Forces and U.S. Soldiers as part of Saber Guardian 23 at Slobozia, Romania, May 31, 2023. Saber Guardian 23, a component of DEFENDER 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises, and river crossings. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)

    This work, Ready to ‘stryke’ and defend: VIP escort and Stryker joint training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

