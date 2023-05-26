Eagle Resolve 23 - FTX - CBRN

U.S. Army Soldiers and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Soldiers staged their M1135 Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, Reconnaissance Vehicles for the Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training portion of Field Training Exercise for Eagle Resolve 23, May 31, 2023, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The CBRN training builds readiness and prepares service members with the necessary skills to react appropriately in a contaminated environment while rendering medical aid to affected casualties. Eagle Resolve is a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with the U.S. military and partner nations, enhances the ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores USCENTCOM's commitment to the Middle East.

