    Eagle Resolve 23 - FTX - CBRN [Image 9 of 14]

    Eagle Resolve 23 - FTX - CBRN

    SAUDI ARABIA

    05.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Soldiers staged their M1135 Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, Reconnaissance Vehicles for the Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training portion of Field Training Exercise for Eagle Resolve 23, May 31, 2023, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The CBRN training builds readiness and prepares service members with the necessary skills to react appropriately in a contaminated environment while rendering medical aid to affected casualties. Eagle Resolve is a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with the U.S. military and partner nations, enhances the ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores USCENTCOM's commitment to the Middle East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:30
    Photo ID: 7829388
    VIRIN: 230531-A-AB407-0003
    Resolution: 3023x2267
    Size: 804 KB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Resolve 23 - FTX - CBRN [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    FTX
    USCENTCOM
    saudi arabia
    us military
    interoperability
    CBRN
    partnerships
    capabilities
    equipment
    EagleResolve
    EagleResolve23
    ER23

