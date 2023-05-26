A graphic of search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard crews for search and rescue efforts for a missing 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, from May 29, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Coast Guard crews searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7829024 VIRIN: 230531-G-GO107-0068 Resolution: 1350x975 Size: 149.9 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger near Florida [Image 2 of 2], by Member: 1556247, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.