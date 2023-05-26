Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger near Florida [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger near Florida

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Joe Perez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A graphic of search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard crews for search and rescue efforts for a missing 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, from May 29, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Coast Guard crews searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
