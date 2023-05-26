Members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) enroute to Guam to assist with public health and medical support for the communities impacted by Typhoon Mawar. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.

HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar [Image 9 of 9], by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response