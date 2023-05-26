Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3168 member Troy Frey pays respect to the fallen during the invocation May 29 at the Memorial Day event held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Fort Leonard Wood. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 17:11
|Photo ID:
|7828593
|VIRIN:
|230529-A-HA136-033
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day event at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Fort Leonard Wood [Image 8 of 8], by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT