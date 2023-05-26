Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indy 500 2023 [Image 20 of 22]

    Indy 500 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Members of the Armed Forces participate in the opening ceremony of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 28, 2023. Throughout the two weeks leading up to the Indianapolis 500, multiple events take place to honor military service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7828555
    VIRIN: 230531-M-XJ088-1019
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.71 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indy 500 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Memorial Day
    Indy500
    RS Indianapolis

