Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Andrew D'Amora shows support for the territory's hurricane season preparedness efforts May 26 during a brief to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. at Government House in Christiansted on St. Croix. Next to D'Amora are Federal Coordinating Officer Lai Sun Yee, Region 2 Senior Adviser Josie Arcurio and Region 2 Incident Management Assistance Team Lead Chris Allen. FEMA/Eric Adams
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7827563
|VIRIN:
|230526-H-D0448-009
|Resolution:
|1526x1000
|Size:
|1013.51 KB
|Location:
|CHRISTIANSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Attends Governor's Hurricane Season Preparedness Brief on St. Croix [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT