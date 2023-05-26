Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Attends Governor's Hurricane Season Preparedness Brief on St. Croix [Image 9 of 9]

    FEMA Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Attends Governor's Hurricane Season Preparedness Brief on St. Croix

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Eric Adams 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Andrew D'Amora shows support for the territory's hurricane season preparedness efforts May 26 during a brief to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. at Government House in Christiansted on St. Croix. Next to D'Amora are Federal Coordinating Officer Lai Sun Yee, Region 2 Senior Adviser Josie Arcurio and Region 2 Incident Management Assistance Team Lead Chris Allen. FEMA/Eric Adams

