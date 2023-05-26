Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers Demonstrate Vehicle Recovery Maneuvers [Image 4 of 4]

    US Soldiers Demonstrate Vehicle Recovery Maneuvers

    SLOBOZIA, ROMANIA

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army, Bosnian, and Albanian Forces participate in a Vehicle Recovery Maneuver demonstration as part of Saber Guardian 23 in Slobozia, Romania, May 30, 2023. Saber Guardian 23, a component of Defender Europe 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises, and river crossings. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Alleyson Singley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 7827180
    VIRIN: 230530-A-HB425-797
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: SLOBOZIA, RO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers Demonstrate Vehicle Recovery Maneuvers [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eucom
    VCorps
    SaberGuardian
    weareNATO
    Alabamanationalguard
    Defender23

