    USS Paul Hamilton UAV Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton UAV Flight Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230531-N-NH267-1124 GULF OF OMAN (May 31, 2023) An Aerovel Flexrotor unmanned aerial vehicle prepares to launch off the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, May 31, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 07:47
    Photo ID: 7827003
    VIRIN: 230531-N-NH257-1124
    Resolution: 4724x3142
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    UAV
    Middle East

