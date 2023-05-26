USS Paul Hamilton Mina Jebel Ali Pull Out

230526-N-NH267-1145 MINA JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (May 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) overlook departure procedures while pulling out of port in Mina Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

