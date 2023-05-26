Memorial Day Remembrance at the Somme

BONY, France - Lt. Col. Michael D. Turpin Jr, U.S. Army Europe & Africa Chaplain, delivers an invocation during a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the Allied troops that died in the Battle of Saint Quentin Canal at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 28, 2023. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Haydn N. Smith)

