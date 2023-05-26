Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Mina Jebel Ali Pull In [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Paul Hamilton Mina Jebel Ali Pull In

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230525-N-NH267-1109 MINA JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (May 25, 2023) Cmdr. Christopher Danley, executive officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), left, and Ensign Joseph Doherty use binoculars while pulling into port in Mina Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Mina Jebel Ali Pull In [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    UAE
    NAVCENT
    Middle East

