230525-N-NH267-1109 MINA JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (May 25, 2023) Cmdr. Christopher Danley, executive officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), left, and Ensign Joseph Doherty use binoculars while pulling into port in Mina Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 07:46 Photo ID: 7826985 VIRIN: 230525-N-NH257-1109 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.13 MB Location: AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Mina Jebel Ali Pull In [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.