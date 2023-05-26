230528-N-ZZ999-0001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.28.2023

    MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2023) Dr. Ray Gamache, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Phifer, an NPS alumnus, recently received a patent for a self-sealing fuel line which benefited from their novel application of elastomeric materials. (U.S. Navy photo illustration)

