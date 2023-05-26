MONTEREY, Calif. (May 28, 2023) Dr. Ray Gamache, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Phifer, an NPS alumnus, recently received a patent for a self-sealing fuel line which benefited from their novel application of elastomeric materials. (U.S. Navy photo illustration)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7826200
|VIRIN:
|230528-N-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|1888x1301
|Size:
|572.66 KB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230528-N-ZZ999-0001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT