Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour [Image 20 of 20]

    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230519-N-EU502-1121 SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2023) – Col. Tracy A. Perry, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, left, and Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo in the vehicle stowage area during a tour of the ship May 19. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 7826193
    VIRIN: 230519-N-EU502-1121
    Resolution: 3998x3198
    Size: 963.92 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Marine Tour [Image 20 of 20], by SN Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour
    Camp Pendleton Marine Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT