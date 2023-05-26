Camp Pendleton Marine Tour

230519-N-EU502-1121 SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2023) – Col. Tracy A. Perry, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, left, and Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo in the vehicle stowage area during a tour of the ship May 19. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)

