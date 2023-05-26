Wayne E. Meyer Medical Drill

230527-N-MK109-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Raphael Landicho, from Riverside, Calif., provides training during a mass casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

