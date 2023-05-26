An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 24, 2023. Pilots from the 309th FS conducted night operations to enhance their abilities to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 7826044 VIRIN: 230524-F-RL243-1291 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 1.04 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 309th Fighter Squadron Night Operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.