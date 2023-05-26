Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th Fighter Squadron Night Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    309th Fighter Squadron Night Operations

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 24, 2023. Pilots from the 309th FS conducted night operations to enhance their abilities to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 18:26
    Photo ID: 7826044
    VIRIN: 230524-F-RL243-1291
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 309th Fighter Squadron Night Operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    Luke Air Force Base
    Night Operations
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Silhouette
    AETC

