AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Commander, speaks at the second Mission Command Summit at Hurlburt Field, Florida on May 16, 2023. This summit provided an opportunity to connect key stakeholders from DAF, joint and ally counterparts to have candid conversations about the vision for mission command in AFSOC's new force presentation construct.

Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US