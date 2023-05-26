Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command [Image 1 of 2]

    AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Commander, speaks at the second Mission Command Summit at Hurlburt Field, Florida on May 16, 2023. This summit provided an opportunity to connect key stakeholders from DAF, joint and ally counterparts to have candid conversations about the vision for mission command in AFSOC's new force presentation construct.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7825930
    VIRIN: 230516-F-RC297-1045
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.1 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command
    AFSOC’s second summit tackles how to instill mission command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSOC&rsquo;s second summit tackles how to instill mission command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    mission command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT