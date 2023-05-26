Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crown Hill Memorial Service 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    Crown Hill Memorial Service 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Service members with the Indiana National Guard's ceremonial unit supported the Crown Hill Memorial Service in Indianapolis, May 29, 2023. The ceremonial unit provided the color guard, a howitzer salute, a bugler and more for the somber ceremony. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 7825432
    VIRIN: 230529-Z-YR542-2340
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    This work, Crown Hill Memorial Service 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hannah Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial service
    Indiana National Guard
    memorial day

