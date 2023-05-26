Memorial Day Ceremony at Disneyland

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230529-N-LH674-2021 ANAHEIM (May 29, 2023) Navy Band Southwest performs on Main Street at Disneyland Park during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

    Los Angeles
    Third Fleet
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2023

