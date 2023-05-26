MacDill hosts 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute

Dr. Vanisha Waters, 6th Force Support Squadron school liaison, hangs a sign during the 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 25, 2023. Volunteers from MacDill AFB and the surrounding community came together to place signs around MacDill to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

