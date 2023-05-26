Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill hosts 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill hosts 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Vanisha Waters, 6th Force Support Squadron school liaison, hangs a sign during the 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 25, 2023. Volunteers from MacDill AFB and the surrounding community came together to place signs around MacDill to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    This work, MacDill hosts 3rd annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    MacDill
    Memorial Day
    sacrifice
    community
    Air Force

