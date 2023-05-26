Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Klint Kloepping, U.S. Air Forces in Europe emergency management specialist, and his family talk with Dante Hall, retired Kansas City Chiefs football player, during a meet and greet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2023. Kloepping, a Missouri native, is currently deployed to Ramstein, and his family was visiting when their hometown team partnered with USO Ramstein to meet with service members in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7824474
    VIRIN: 230529-F-SV792-0070
    Resolution: 5011x3334
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs
    Team Ramstein meets KC Chiefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    KC Chiefs
    Dante Hall
    USO Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT