Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allan Moody, a Dallas, TX native and rifleman with Task Force 61/2.3 (Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) Europe), poses with a member of the Gabonese Republican Guard, during Judicious Activation 2023 (JACT 23) in Libreville, Gabon, Apr. 27, 2023. Task Force 61/2.3 (FASTEUR) provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMESEUCOM) and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Elton Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 04:28
    Photo ID: 7824215
    VIRIN: 230427-M-BD159-1033
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23
    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23
    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23
    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23
    FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force 61/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT