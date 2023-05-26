FASTEUR Completes Exercise JACT 23

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allan Moody, a Dallas, TX native and rifleman with Task Force 61/2.3 (Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) Europe), poses with a member of the Gabonese Republican Guard, during Judicious Activation 2023 (JACT 23) in Libreville, Gabon, Apr. 27, 2023. Task Force 61/2.3 (FASTEUR) provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMESEUCOM) and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Elton Taylor)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023