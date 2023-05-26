President of the United States Joseph R. Biden delivers a speech in honor of Memorial Day inside the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
This work, Memorial Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 21 of 21], by Henry Villarama
