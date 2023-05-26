President of the United States Joseph R. Biden delivers a speech in honor of Memorial Day inside the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 16:26 Photo ID: 7823558 VIRIN: 230529-A-AR102-1810 Resolution: 5427x3618 Size: 7.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 21 of 21], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.