    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230527-N-AL206-1036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Darin Gobey stands watch in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 03:10
    Photo ID: 7823089
    VIRIN: 230527-N-AL206-1036
    Resolution: 1493x2240
    Size: 135.1 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

