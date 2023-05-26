Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors show off their capabilities at Port of Los Angeles

    Marines, Sailors show off their capabilities at Port of Los Angeles

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division do push ups to warm up before a dodgeball competition during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    This work, Marines, Sailors show off their capabilities at Port of Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    San Pedro
    Sailors
    Marines
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23

