U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division do push ups to warm up before a dodgeball competition during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, California, May 27, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 7822694 VIRIN: 230527-M-HW569-1025 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 18.67 MB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Sailors show off their capabilities at Port of Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.