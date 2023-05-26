Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Sailors attend Angels Game [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Marines, Sailors attend Angels Game

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in Los Angeles Fleet Week pose for a photo at the Angels Stadium of Anaheim as part of LA Fleet Week in Anaheim, California, May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 00:13
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 
    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors attend Angels Game [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alize Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Marines
    Third Fleet
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23
    Angels Stadium

