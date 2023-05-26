Makin Island Ammunition Install

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Velasco assembles a feed shoot onto a GAU-21 machine gun on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 21, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. Routine live-fire exercises are conducted from aircraft to ensure air crewmen maintain their weapons qualifications. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

