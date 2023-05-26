Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Ammunition Install [Image 4 of 4]

    Makin Island Ammunition Install

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Velasco assembles a feed shoot onto a GAU-21 machine gun on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 21, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. Routine live-fire exercises are conducted from aircraft to ensure air crewmen maintain their weapons qualifications. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7822192
    VIRIN: 230521-N-XK047-1169
    Resolution: 6720x4361
    Size: 691.67 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Ammunition Install [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Ammunition Install
    Makin Island Ammunition Install
    Makin Island Ammunition Install
    Makin Island Ammunition Install

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    HSC 21
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT